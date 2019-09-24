Howard Co Jail Makes Changes After Several Inmate Suicides

HOWARD COUNTY — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is implementing changes to its suicide prevention procedures and improving mental health assistance following the deaths of several inmates in their care.

Natasha King, 23, died in March after jail correctional officers found King asphyxiating herself with a bed sheet.

That same month, Howard County jail correctional officers found inmate Sara Casteel hanging by a pay phone cord unconscious and unresponsive.

Casteel, 34, of Kokomo, did not survive.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: