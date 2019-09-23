Brissett Leads Colts To Win Over Falcons

Jacoby Brissett was locked in as he led the Colts to a 27-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brissett completed his first 16 passes, orchestrated scoring drives on his first four possessions and finished with 310 yards passing and two touchdowns. Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton caught the TD passes, while Marion Mack ran for 74 yards and a touchdown. Indy improved to 2-and-1. Matt Ryan threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in defeat. Austin Hooper hauled in two touchdown receptions and Julio Jones the other as Atlanta Falcons tumbled to 1-and-2.

Next up for the Colts, a visit from ‘Chucky’ and the Oakland Raiders.

