Facebook is giving you another reason to chill with friends. They’ve debuted Portal TV. It allows you to watch your favorite TV shows and movies with family and friends. Here how it works. You attach the Portal TV Camera to your Television. Then you can watch shows or make video calls to friends. Happy watching! The Portal TV retails for $149.00.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/18/facebook-portal-tv/

