Downtown Pedestrians Fed Up with Closed Sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown residents and workers say an unfinished construction project has kept a busy sidewalk at Market Street and Capitol Avenue closed for months. And in all that time, they also say no one has been out there doing any work.

Pedestrians who want to cross the street on Market are forced to walk into the path of possible danger.

“This corner has been under construction, well, they started to tear it apart several months ago and they’ve never come back,” Chris Karnavas said.

Karnavas is among the numerous downtown residents fed up with the sidewalk they can’t use. He and other pedestrians told RTV6 construction crews started digging up the corner at Market and Capitol back in early summer. Karnavas, who lives and works on the block said he hasn’t seen a crew working on the project since at least June.

