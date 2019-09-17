Walmart Starts Car Seat Recycling Event

A massive car seat recycling event being organized by Walmart is underway. From now through the end of September, the retail giant is offering customers a 30-dollar gift card for trading in their old car seats. The company has partnered with waste management company TerraCycle to keep the seats out of landfills. The founder and CEO of TerraCycle believes the event will help “divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35-million water bottles from landfills.” Thousands of Walmart locations are participating in the event for National Baby Safety Month.

(Source-CNN)

