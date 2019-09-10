Bobby Brown Kicked Off Boston Flight

Singer Bobby Brown was asked to leave a flight from Los Angeles to Boston, Massachusetts on Monday following an alleged altercation.

The drama held up the JetBlue flight and passengers were told to get off the plane to allow airport police officers to speak with Brown, who was detained, according to TMZ sources.

However, eyewitnesses told the news outlet Brown was not being disruptive or difficult or interfering with the flight crew, and he only lost his cool when he was detained, yelling at officers and explaining he was on his way to a relative’s funeral.

The plane eventually took off an hour late without Brown on board.

Reports suggest the Brown made arrangements to take a later flight.

