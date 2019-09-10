Entertainment Buzz
Queen Latifah Thinks Nicki Minaj Will Return To Rap

Queen Latifah believes that Nicki Minaj will come out of her recently-announced retirement.  According to TMZ, Latifah at first couldn’t believe that Minaj was retiring but then understood the MC’s desire to start a family with her fiance, Kenneth Petty.  The New Jersey native suggested that Nicki deserved the break as she’s been in the rap game for a long time.  It’s still unclear if the “Megatron” rapper is serious about her retirement as she still has studio time and collaborations lined up.

Time will tell.

