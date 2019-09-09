Sony Releases 40th Anniversary Edition of the Walkman

Electronics maker Sony will release a new version of its revolutionary Walkman portable music player to celebrate it’s 40th anniversary.

First released in 1979, the Sony TPS-L2 Walkman was the first truly portable personal cassette player and changed the way we listen to music. Sony has since released various iterations of its Walkman, but it’s gone the extra mile with a special 40th anniversary edition.

Powered by Android, the new Sony Walkman comes with features like an S-Master HX digital amplifier to deliver high-resolution audio and reduce distortion, and has up to 26 hours of battery life.

The cost and release date haven’t officially been announced.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: