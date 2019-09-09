Three people shot outside Castleton area bar

INDIANAPOLIS—An argument that began inside Kip’s Pub in the Castleton area of Indianapolis early-Sunday ended in the parking lot, with three-people shot.

One of the victims was critically wounded, but is expected to survive, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Grace Sibley. The other two people suffered less serious wounds.

Police found all three shooting victims in the parking lot outside the pub.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: