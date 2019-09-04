Dump Truck Driver Arrested After 11-Vehicle Crash in Avon

AVON — Two people are dead in an 11-vehicle crash in Avon and a dump truck driver has been arrested, according to police.

Avon police confirmed two people are dead in the crash that happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 36 at County Road 625 East.

An Avon Community School Corp. school bus was also involved in the crash, according to an alert from the district, however, no students were on the bus and the bus driver was not injured.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: