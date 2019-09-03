Colts Reach Two-Year Deal With Brissett

The Indianapolis Colts are giving starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett a new contract. Multiple outlets report the two sides have agreed to a two-year, 30-million-dollar deal that includes 20-million guaranteed. Brissett was set to make two-million-dollars under his four-year rookie deal, which is replaced by the new contract. Brissett took over the starting QB reins with the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck on August 24th. The 26-year-old has thrown for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 career games with the Colts and Patriots. He was drafted in the third-round by New England in 2016 out of NC State.

Colts open the 2019 NFL season at the Los Angeles Chargers.

(Source-NFL Network)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: