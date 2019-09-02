Bob Marley’s Son Seeks New Jersey Marijuana Dispensary

The son of reggae legend Bob Marley and a Colorado firm are applying to open a medical marijuana dispensary in New Jersey. Rohan Marley and Colorado-based dispensary Lightshade plan to open a dispensary in Montclair. State officials recently announced that five cultivation, four vertically integrated, and 15 retail dispensary licenses would be granted. Rohan Marley raised his five children in South Orange. He said in a statement that his family in Jamaica has long advocated the medicinal benefits of marijuana.

(Source–The Root)

