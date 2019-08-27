Paul Mooney Denies Sleeping With Richard Pryor’s Son

Paul Mooney is denying sleeping with Richard Pryor’s son, Richard Jr. The bombshell accusation came from Rashon Kahn in an interview posted Monday by Comedy Hype. According to Kahn, Paul had sex with Richard Pryor Jr. when Jr. was in his 20s, and when Richard Sr. found out, he wanted Mooney dead. Kahn claims Richard Sr. offered him one-million dollars to kill Mooney or to find someone else to do it. Richard Jr., who is now 58, has yet to comment, but Richard’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, tweeted Jr. had confirmed this allegation to her.

