Ice Cube Says’ “Last Friday” Should Be Released on Film’s 25th Anniversary

Rumors were circling that a new installment to the Friday series would be coming soon. Ice Cube sat down with ESPN to talk about Last Friday.

In the sit down, Cube confirmed that the script is done and pre-production is getting ready to start. Cube has plans to release the movie on April 20, 2020, which will be the 25th anniversary of the original Friday.

Only thing he has to do now is start hiring actors. A source spoke to Chris Tucker, who played “Smokey.” Tucker says he is going to consider coming back to play the legendary role “as long as everything looks good.”

Fingers Crossed! We can’t wait to see the movie!

