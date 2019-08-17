What’s Up in and Around Your City

The weekend has a cloudy start with a temperature of 71 according to theindychannel.com. Expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of 86, but don’t let the rain stop you as it should be scattered and not last long. You can always get to GROOVIN’ IN THE GARDEN with Easley Winery every Saturday. You bring the picnic basket & chairs then relax and enjoy great music. Each week you can enjoy SUMMER NIGHTS FILM SERIES at Newfields. Kids 6 and under are free. You bring the chairs and snacks and watch movies under the stars. Plus check out some other events going on in and around your city below.

It’s the last weekend for the 163rd running of the INDIANA STATE FAIR at the fairgrounds. Today there’s a dog show, kids can ride go karts, check out the parade, circus, the rides, FOOD even Greenlantern as they celebrate Heroes in the Heartland. Get your tickets at indianastatefair.com

Your INDIANAPOLIS COLTS have started their pre-game season and they're playing this afternoon at 4pm over at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at colts.com

Be a part of the 2nd ANNUAL INDIANAPOLIS COLTS SLEEPOVER after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets start as low as $48 and includes tickets to the game, post game movie, snacks and so much more. More information is available at offer.fevo.com/2019-sleepover-at-lucas-oil-stadium-04b2722

The 15th ANNUAL ST. THOMAS AQUINAS SAUSAGE FEST is back in Indy starting at 5:30pm. It's open til midnight which is plenty of time to enjoy the live entertainment, face painting, ice cream and more. Details available at archindy.org/criterion/local/festivals.html

Join Moms and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America's Indiana Chapter at our August Recess Rally to call upon our US Senate to bring universal background checks and Federal Red Flags law up for a vote in the Senate starting at 11am. Details available at momsdamandaction.org

To find out more of what’s up in and around your city, visit AROUNDINDY.COM. Join 106.7 WTLC tomorrow at the Indiana State Fair for GOSPEL DAY with performances from Mary Mary and stop by the 106.7 WTLC tent and register for your chance to win a meet and greet with Mary Mary.

