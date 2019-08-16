[Video] Chance the Rapper Performs on Good Morning America

Chance the Rapper blessed the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series stage with his lit performance. He performed five of his favorite songs from his latest album, The Big Day.

Missed the big show in New York? Don’t worry, check out the performances below. You can also see Chance in a city near you as he is set to go on his Big Day Tour next month!

Source: sohh.com

