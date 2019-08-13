Raiders WR Antonio Brown Loses Helmet Grievance

The NFL says Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has to get a new helmet. An arbitrator on Monday ruled against the grievance Brown filed against the league last week. Brown wants to wear the helmet he’s worn throughout his career. An NFL official said over the weekend that NFL policy requires helmets to be certified by a committee on equipment standards and the committee doesn’t certify equipment more than ten years old, which Brown’s helmet is. Brown has reportedly threatened to retire if he can’t wear the helmet he wants this season.

(Source-ESPN)

