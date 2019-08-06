Vince Carter Returning For 22nd Season

Vince Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks and will return this fall for his 22nd season, overtaking Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.

The 42-year-old Carter was mostly a mentor to Atlanta’s younger players last year but still managed to play in 76 games, averaging 7.4 points.The eight-time All-Star is currently 20th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

(Source-ESPN)