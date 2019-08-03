What’s Up in and Around Your City

The day is starting out so beautiful with temperatures around 70 and a high near 90 degrees. No rain today, just sunshine so enjoy the weather while you can with tons of things to do. You can always get to GROOVIN IN THE GARDEN at Easley Winery every weekend along with being a part of the PICNIC CONCERT SERIES at Mallow Run Winery, but check out other events happening this weekend.

It’s a KNOZONE ACTION DAY in Indianapolis. This is to help air quality in our city so they’re asking for you not to mow your lawns, refuel you care until 7pm along with other various things to help air quality in Indy. Get more information at knozone.com

It's the 2nd day for the 163rd running of the INDIANA STATE FAIR at the State Fairgrounds. This is one of the largest & best state fairs in America. Plus today… TACO FEST !!! with 106.7 WTLC. Some of the best taco trucks in the city will be there along with live performances. Black Panther will be at the fair along with a parade, circus and so much more. Find out the full schedule at indianastatefair.com

You may see a few characters downtown as GEN CON GAMING CONVENTION is in town at the Indiana Convention Center. This is the longest running & best attended gaming convention in the world. Be a part of the costume contest, play games and so much more. Get tickets at gencon.com

Be a part of the FREE ESKENAZI HEALTH COMMUNITY DAY FAIR today off of West 38th Street. It kicks off at 10am and everyone is welcome to come and meet nurses from the various Eskenazi Health sites and participate in a variety of free health screenings. Details available at http://bit.ly/2XClQjI

The MAYOR'S PEACE BOWL continues today, previously called the Dust Bowl, it has been a staple in Indianapolis since the 1950's. More than 100 Indianapolis youth ages 10-18 will showcase their basketball skills as they battle for the Championship title! Check out their facebook page or go to indy.gov

Support the east side with the 32nd ANNUAL EAST SIDE REUNION at Douglass Park from 12noon til 8pm. Bring your lawn chairs, coolers and enjoy the community.

SMOKEY ROBINSON is in town for KROGER SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE at Conner Prairie tonight at 8pm. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at indianapolissymphony.org

Comedian, actor and voice-artist, EARTHQUAKE is performing this weekend at Helium Comedy Club in downtown Indy. Get your tickets at indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com/events/31594

Plus your INDIANA FEVER WNBA Basketball team is at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight at 7pm and your INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS are at Victory Field to battle the Columbus Clippers. To find out more of what’s up in and around your city, go to AroundIndy.com. Come join 106.7 WTLC at the State Fair for TACO FEST!!

