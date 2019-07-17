After the women involved with R Kelly told their story to Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R Kelly’, it seems like the tables are turning and the R&B singer will now be surviving jail until proven innocent.
We reported a few days ago that the singer R. Kelly was picked up infant of his Trump Tower home while walking his dog by federal authorities on federal charges of child pornography.
Fast forwarding to today Robert Kelly appeared in court today to seek bail and plead not guilty to the federal child pornography charges but a judge after hearing all arguments faced a very respectful and polite pied piper and said in so many words that he wanted to hear R Kelly sing the remix to The Fat Boys hit ‘Jail House Rap’ In jail, in jail, without no bail, In jail, we’re in jail because we failed
Take look at the video below
R. Kelly Is In Jail Without No Bail !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com