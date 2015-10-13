Oh, Baby! John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

There’s good news for singer/songwriter John Legend and his wife, FABlife host and social media maven Chrissy Teigen. The couple announced today – via social media of course – that they are expecting their first child.

During FABlife’s premiere last month, Teigen said that she and Legend had trouble conceiving though they desperately wanted a child.

“It’s been a process,” she told co-host Tyra Banks.

Teigen told People this summer that she hoped to have several children with Legend.

