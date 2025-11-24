Get ready for a festive delight! Santa Claus is making his way to town, and we’ve got the scoop on when and where you can catch up with him in and around Indianapolis.

Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

1. Santa on the Prairie Join Conner Prairie for Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5, 12, and 18-19, with seatings at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tickets range from $14 to $25. Enjoy a festive breakfast at Conner Prairie while meeting Santa Claus. Santa will share stories before individually visiting with each family. Santa will be masked and maintain social distancing. Additionally, on Dec. 11, Conner Prairie offers a sensory-friendly visit with Santa, allowing guests to experience it at their own pace and comfort levels. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

2. Jolly Days Jolly Days runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum. On Saturdays and Sundays, the event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday, it’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can enjoy various opportunities to meet Santa Claus during Jolly Days, Santa’s Workshop, or a delightful Jolly Days Breakfast. Santa will be in his sleigh, wearing a mask while visiting with families. Children can drop off their letters to Santa and take photos. Photo packages range from $15 to $63. Additionally, families have the option to send letters to Santa virtually through the Children’s Museum website. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

3. Castleton Square Mall From November 18 to December 24, with varying times, secure your Santa visit by booking online through the Castleton Square Mall website. When scheduling your visit, choose from a range of photo packages priced between $19 and $49. Whether you prefer a seated photo with Santa or a socially distanced encounter, plan ahead for a memorable experience. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

4. Christmas on the Farm Celebrate Christmas on the Farm on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trader’s Point Creamery. Join in the festivities at Christmas at the Farm, featuring hayrides, festive lights, and a visit from Santa Claus. Secure your tickets for $20 in advance to ensure your spot at this joyful event. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

5. Greenwood Park Mall From Nov. 12 to Dec. 24, Santa’s visiting hours at Greenwood Park Mall vary. Capture memorable moments with Santa by visiting and taking photos at the mall. Ensure your spot by booking online, with prices ranging from $19 to $49. Choose between sitting with Santa or enjoying a socially distanced visit. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

6. Celebration Crossing From Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, the Indiana State Museum presents Celebration Crossing, with varying hours. This year, Celebration Crossing welcomes back Santa to his house, providing families with the opportunity to visit and take photos. Photo packages come in varying prices. The museum is hosting festive holiday events where families can engage with Santa, including Santa’s Holiday Breakfast, Snowflake Pajama Party, and Magical Mornings. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

7. Christmas at the Zoo From Nov. 20 to Dec. 23, families have the chance to meet Santa during Christmas at the Zoo. With a touch of holiday magic, Santa is extending his visits to twice as many children. Visit Santa in his study from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. or escape to the tropics to encounter Vacation Santa from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Secure your tickets conveniently online or at the zoo gates. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com

8. The Fashion Mall at Keystone Crossing Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. Open daily, visiting times vary. Santa Claus will be at Keystone Crossing, to guarantee a visit with Santa guests can book ahead online. Photo packages vary from $19 to $49. Families can visit with Santa up close or socially distanced. Reservations are strongly encouraged to visit with Santa. Where to see Santa Claus around Indianapolis! was originally published on b1057.com