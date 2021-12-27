We Not Gone Cry, Okay? All Our Favorite Moments From ‘Insecure’

Be patient with me, y’all… I’m still processing last night’s episode.

Okay, it’s over. Whew! After five seasons, our fictional circle of friends are all grown up and have embraced the next chapter of life. Lawrence and Issa found their safe space to love, Molly and Taurean became husband and wife, Tiffany and Derek are settling into all that Colorado has to offer and Kelli (bless her, Lord) seems to have a man all her own.

The series finale did a wonderful job of tying up loose ends, jumping the timeline ahead to show us how the characters evolved – and emerged – from their past issues concerning romance, careers and personal growth. We loved Insecure for its honest and hilarious approach toward life in our modern world. From late-night-hookups to drunken Uber rides and friendship fallouts, the show masterfully touched on it all

We’ll miss Insecure for the same reason we miss that friend who marries and relocates to another part of the globe: Their absence is a bittersweet reminder of the times we shared – for better or worse – and the sobering reality is that all we have now are memories of the ride..

Which means we must move on, too.

Scroll below for a look back at all our favorite moments from this outstanding series.

