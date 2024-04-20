What a time we had with all of our amazing listeners at Ben’s Chili Bowl!

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown took over Ben’s Chili Bowl for breakfast on Friday morning! They were joined from 6am to 10am by listeners from across DC, Maryland and Virginia! Thank you to everyone who continuously wakes up with us every morning! We hope to see you at more of our events coming soon!

TAP FOR VIC JAGGER IN THE MORNING WITH HUGGY LOWDOWN CONTENT

Vic and Huggy had the pleasure of sitting down with Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali during their take over at Ben’s Chili Bowl to talk about the new book “Breaking Barriers With Chili” with the author Bernard Demczuk, Ph.D. See this full interview in the video below.

Checkout the recap video here and a few of the photos from that morning below!

Listen Live Monday through Friday from 6am to 10am EST

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Takes Over Ben’s Chili Bowl [Photos & Videos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com