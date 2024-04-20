Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Takes Over Ben’s Chili Bowl [Photos & Videos]

What a time we had with all of our amazing listeners at Ben’s Chili Bowl!
Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown took over Ben’s Chili Bowl for breakfast on Friday morning! They were joined from 6am to 10am by listeners from across DC, Maryland and Virginia! Thank you to everyone who continuously wakes up with us every morning! We hope to see you at more of our events coming soon!
Vic and Huggy had the pleasure of sitting down with Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali during their take over at Ben’s Chili Bowl to talk about the new book “Breaking Barriers With Chili” with the author Bernard Demczuk, Ph.D. See this full interview in the video below.
1. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
2. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
3. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
4. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
5. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
6. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
7. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
8. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
9. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
10. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
11. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
12. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
13. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
14. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
15. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
16. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
17. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
18. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
19. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
20. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
21. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili BowlSource:@jeffondigital
