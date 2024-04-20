Listen Live
Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Takes Over Ben’s Chili Bowl [Photos & Videos]

Published on April 20, 2024

What a time we had with all of our amazing listeners at Ben’s Chili Bowl!

Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown took over Ben’s Chili Bowl for breakfast on Friday morning! They were joined from 6am to 10am by listeners from across DC, Maryland and Virginia! Thank you to everyone who continuously wakes up with us every morning! We hope to see you at more of our events coming soon!

Vic and Huggy had the pleasure of sitting down with Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali during their take over at Ben’s Chili Bowl to talk about the new book “Breaking Barriers With Chili” with the author Bernard Demczuk, Ph.D. See this full interview in the video below.

Checkout the recap video here and a few of the photos from that morning below!

1. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

2. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

3. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

4. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

5. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

6. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

7. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

8. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

9. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

10. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

11. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

12. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

13. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

14. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

15. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

16. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

17. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

18. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

19. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

20. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

21. Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown at Ben's Chili Bowl Source:@jeffondigital

