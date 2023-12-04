Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Looks We Love From The Academy Museum Gala

Her makeup enhanced her natural high cheekbones and sparkling eyes. And she topped off her outfit with a youthful nude lip color and oversized hoops.
The cast of ‘The Color Purple’ and other celebrities at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala
Celebrities light up the 2023 Academy Museum Gala pink and red carpet.
1. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a gorgeous navy blue gown with a rosette skirt.
2. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a bold yellow gown with a high slit.
3. OprahSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a liquid purple Dolce & Gabbana gown. Queen Oprah looks fabulous.
4. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor wore her signature black and silver jewelry to the 2023 Academy Awards Gala. Her gown fits her body and curves perfectly.
5. FantasiaSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino opted for sexy and avant-grade with a black runway look from Dolce & Gabbana.
6. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson wears a gorgeous floor-length purple maxi gown with a structured bust at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. Paired with a soft updo and glam makeup, Taraji’s look is everything.
7. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett rocks a tiered Louis Vuitton sequins gown on the 2023 Academy Museum Gala red and pink carpet. We are in love.
8. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross looks sophisticated in this white Richard Quinn gown with a ribbon black belt.
9. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty
Zoe Kravitz dazzles in a brown slinky satin gown at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
10. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph is gorgeous in a custom black gown with silver details and a black fringe shaw.
11. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o gives flirty and feminine at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. Get into this Chanel couture look.
12. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Our forever queen Angela Bassett turned heads at the annual Academy Museum Gala in a deep tangerine gown with hood and exaggerated statement sleeves. The color pops on her smooth melanin skin.
13. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen’s cream, sculpted gown at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala is everything. The high slit and dramatic shoulder details are giving fashion!
14. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
Danai Gurira attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a blue gown with a middle slit and a sculpted corset.
15. Regina HallSource:Getty
Regina Hall matched the Academy Museum Gala’s celebrity carpet with her red high-neck gown and pink evening clutch.
16. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala shining like the star she is. We love her one-sleeve green sparkle gown with a high-split and tailored details.
17. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks rocked a black Christian Siriano gown with feather color detail and voluminous black skirt. And, yes, the dress has pockets!
18. Aurora JamesSource:Getty
Aurora James attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a black sheer gown with a plunging v-neck and sequins details.
19. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a fabulous Christopher John Rodgers gown. From the vest-style top to the Victorian-style bottom, Jodie’s ensemble gives the girlies what they need.
20. Gayle KingSource:Getty
Gayle King looks fabulous in yellow! Her maxi-length, off-the-shoulder gown, is a silhouette worn by several celebs during the night.
21. Laura HarrierSource:Getty
Laura Harrier ate and left no crumbs in a sexy, slinky tan gown. Sleeveless and sheer, the gown looks like it was made for the starlet.