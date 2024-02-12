Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS

The Big Game went down Sunday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to emerge victorious following a very intense matchup against The San Francisco 49ers that ended in a 22-25 overtime win. The on-field action, however, isn’t the only reason millions of people from around the world tune in.

Usher‘s highly anticipated Halftime Show was a rockin’ good time, with the special guests you’d expect.. plus a few surprises. It was a Millennial’s dream to see Usher, Lil Jon and Luda do it again on the world’s stage and you know it wouldn’t be right to have Jermaine Dupri in the mix. Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am and H.E.R. also joined in on the celebration, with each artist doing their thing during Usher’s music medley.

Of course,‘s big announcement had The Hive in a frenzy. In addition to a major Verizon ad, Bey teased fans before ultimately dropping a bombshell: Act II is loading.

And we can’t forget about the MEMES. See those and much more below.

