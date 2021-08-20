HomeGallery

Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott!

Posted August 20, 2021

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner & Stormi

You heard it right folks! Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, making 3 yr old Stormi a big sister!As reported by TMZ, Kylie Jenner is still in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy and does not yet know the sex, nor the due date of the baby.

If you recall from Kylie’s first go-round with Stormi, she did not want to publicize her pregnancy. In fact she wore baggy pants, took pictures chest up and stayed to herself, but it seems more is revealed with baby #2.

Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Didn’t Talk About Her Pregnancy at the Time

And while appearing on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, Kylie added: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.

Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to let us on the scoop when she announced that she was expecting another grandchild!

 
