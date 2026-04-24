Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

UPDATE — Thursday, April 23, 2026, 4:30 p.m. EST:

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently shared her hair regrowth journey after 8 years since revealing her alopecia diagnosis. To celebrate her growth, let’s explore her beautiful hair journey through the years. From fabulous pixie cuts to classic 90s bangs, the actress has indulged in nearly every hairstyle.

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InStyle shared that the actress first revealed she had been dealing with alopecia in May 2018. The condition she has been experiencing has resulted in hair loss. After sporting a bald head for the past few years, she’s now sharing her hair regrowth. Jada recently posted a selfie and her hair appears healthier and longer than it has been in years.

Pinkett-Smith shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, where she sported a blonde pixie cut styled in tiny looping buns all over her head and two long, thin braids draped down on either side. Her most recent photo comes after she shared an update on her journey in 2023. At that time, Jada shared a selfie showing a bit of stubble on her head, along with a photo of longer hair she had bleached.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” she captioned the photo. “Still have some trouble spots but—we’ll see✨.”

Let’s take a look at Jada’s hair journey over the years.