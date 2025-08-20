Howard University Tops LinkedIn’s 2025 HBCU Rankings

Washington, D.C. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have long been pillars of academic excellence and cultural significance in the United States. As enrollment at HBCUs rebounds faster than at other higher education institutions post-pandemic, LinkedIn has unveiled its 2025 rankings of the top 10 HBCUs, highlighting those that best prepare students for long-term career success.

Howard University claims the top spot, followed by Morehouse College and Spelman College. The rankings, part of LinkedIn’s Top Colleges initiative, evaluate career outcomes of alumni, focusing on metrics such as the speed at which graduates secure full-time roles and their progression into senior-level positions.

The rankings underscore the critical role HBCUs play in fostering career-ready graduates. “HBCUs have always been a cornerstone of opportunity, and these rankings reflect their continued impact on professional success,” said a LinkedIn spokesperson.

As the conversation around higher education evolves, LinkedIn invites readers to weigh in: What other HBCUs deserve recognition, and what advice would you offer prospective students?

The full list includes:

1. Howard University Known as “The Mecca,” Howard University in Washington, D.C., is a global leader in producing Black professionals across fields like law, medicine, and the arts. Its alumni network is vast, and its graduates are known for quickly advancing into leadership roles. 2. Morehouse College This Atlanta-based institution is the only HBCU dedicated to educating Black men. Morehouse is renowned for its emphasis on leadership, social justice, and producing influential figures, including Martin Luther King Jr. 3. Spelman College A premier liberal arts college for Black women, Spelman College in Atlanta is celebrated for its rigorous academics and commitment to empowering women leaders in science, arts, and business. 4. North Carolina A&T State University As the largest HBCU in the nation, North Carolina A&T in Greensboro excels in STEM fields, particularly engineering and agriculture, and boasts a strong track record of career placement. 5. Hampton University Located in Virginia, Hampton is known for its picturesque campus and strong programs in business, nursing, and journalism, preparing students for diverse career paths. 6. Tuskegee University Founded by Booker T. Washington, Tuskegee in Alabama is a historic institution with a legacy in agriculture, engineering, and the sciences, including its role in training the Tuskegee Airmen. 7. Florida A&M University (FAMU) Based in Tallahassee, FAMU is a leader in producing Black pharmacists, engineers, and educators, with a focus on innovation and community impact. 8. Clark Atlanta University Situated in the heart of Atlanta, Clark Atlanta is known for its business and communications programs, as well as its emphasis on social justice and entrepreneurship. 9. Xavier University of Louisiana Xavier, located in New Orleans, is a top producer of Black medical school applicants and is renowned for its pre-med and pharmacy programs. 10. Morgan State University Based in Baltimore, Morgan State is a leader in urban research and innovation, with strong programs in engineering, architecture, and business.