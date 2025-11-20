Thanksgiving is here, and along with all of the shopping, cooking, traveling, and last-minute work wrapups, people are going to need something great to sip on with their lavish meals. For Thanksgiving 2024, we’ve got a nice selection of drinks and cocktails below that you can add to your menus.
Thanksgiving is a time for families, friends, and loved ones to come together and share their gratitude for all they’ve earned over the year. For others, the day is an opportune time to take a load off, kick up your feet, enjoy copious amounts of food, and relax while watching sporting events. One thing that is also true is that a lot of folks want to partake in these activities with a beverage in hand.
In this roundup, the emphasis, as is the Spirit.Ed way, is on cocktails but there are some RTD options and even a couple of mocktail choices for those who wish to stay booze-free but festive. In future roundups, we’ll focus more on the individual spirits themselves, along with one-on-one chats with brand ambassadors, and hopefully come up with some creative cocktails to share with readers on our own.
If we missed you in this roundup and would like to be considered for future ones, please be sure to reach out to D.L. Chandler via email at dchandler@bhmdigital.com.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Writer’s Note: I will be updating this post with a dozen or so more cocktails. Pausing to handle some technical issues. Stay tuned!
—
Photo: Getty
Happy Thanksgiving: Check Out Our Thanksgiving 2024 Cocktail & Drinks Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. A Hint of Spice in ManhattanSource:The Balvenie
Ingredients:
1.5 Parts The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old
0.5 Part Amaro di Angostura
0.25 Part Ancho Chile
0.25 Part Allspice Dram
Method:
Add all ingredients to a rocks/old fashioned glass. Add ice, stir briefly, then garnish with fresh ground black pepper.
2. Apple Pomegranate CocktailSource:Ciroc
Ingredients:
1.5 oz CÎROC Apple
0.75 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz Fever-Tree ginger beer
1 oz fresh pressed apple juice
1 oz POM pomegranate juice
Lemon slice
Pomegranate seeds
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Lemon and pomegranate
Preparation: Add crushed ice to a rocks glass. Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Shake and strain into the rocks glass. Add garnish and serve.
3. Autumn AuroraSource:Reyka
Created by Jeffrey Naples, Reyka Vodka Ambassador
Ingredients:
8 – 10 parts Reyka Vodka
4 Cups Apple Cider
1 can Apple Pie Filling
5 Cinnamon Sticks
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Orange zest (optional)
Clove or star anise (optional)
Red wine to top
Method:
Heat all ingredients except for vodka and wine in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer for 5 to 10 minutes and stir until ingredients are combined. Add 1 part Reyka Vodka to 4 parts batch cocktail mixture. Serve warm and top with 1 part red wine. Garnish with apple pie filling, sliced apple, or sliced apple wedges.
4. Basil 75Source:Basil Hayden
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Basil Hayden
3/4 parts fresh lemon juice
3/4 parts simple syrup
Prosecco
Method:
Add Basil Hayden Bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice. Shake! Strain into a chilled elevated coupe glass over 1 large ice cube. Top with Prosecco and serve.
5. Blue Swift Old FashionedSource:Martell
Ingredients:
2 parts Martell Blue Swift
0.25 parts Simple syrup
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Orange peel
Tools and Utensils
1 mixing Glass/ 1 strainer/ 1 stirrer/ 1 jigger/ Ice cubes
Serving tips:
Add all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add Ice, stir, and pour into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange peel.
6. Bushmills Irish CoffeeSource:Bushmills
Ingredients:
1 part Bushmills® Original Irish Whiskey
.5 part Demerara Syrup
4 parts Sumatra coffee
Fresh whipped cream
Method:
Pour whiskey and demerara syrup into a 6 oz Georgian Irish Coffee glass. Stir well to combine.Next, pour in hot Sumatra coffee leaving a ½ inch of room for cream.Top with freshly whipped heavy cream
7. Café Santa TeresaSource:Santa Teresa 1796
Ingredients:
1.5 oz ST1796 Arabica Coffee Cask Finish
0.5 oz Coffee Liqueur
1 oz Espresso
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
2 Dashes of Orange Bitters
Method: Shake with ice, then strain into chilled glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
8. Calvados SidecarSource:Bauchant
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Boulard Calvados VSOP
0.75 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
Instructions:
Pour the orange liqueur with lemon juice and calvados in a shaker.
Shake with ice and strain into a glass.
Garnish with orange zest.
9. CHANDON Garden SpritzSource:CHANDON
CHANDON Garden Spritz is a ready-to-serve (RTD) sparkling cocktail that pairs CHANDON’s brut with the brand’s bitter-orange liqueur. Just pour in your favorite glass and enjoy. — D.L. Chandler
10. Citrus Herb SangriaSource:Woodbridge
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
1 lime, sliced
1 lemon, sliced
1-2 oranges, sliced
½ grapefruit, sliced
4 sprigs rosemary
5 sprigs thyme
¼ cup sugar
1 750 ml. bottle Woodbridge Chardonnay
1/2 cup brandy
2 oz orange liqueur
1 cup sparkling water
Optional Garnish: rosemary and lime or lemon slices
Directions:
Place sliced fruit, herbs and sugar in a large pitcher. Gently crush with a wooden spoon for about 30 seconds. Pour in wine, brandy, and orange liquor; stir to mix. Refrigerate mixture for at least 3 hours to allow the flavors to meld together. Mix in the sparkling water and serve over ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and lime or lemon slice; enjoy.
11. Classique AñejoSource:DeLeon
Ingredients:
1 oz DeLeón Añejo
0.5 oz Sweet French Vermouth
0.25 oz Herbal Liqueur
2 Dashes Mole Bitters
Glassware: Coupe
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Preparation: In a shaker, combine DeLeón Añejo, sweet french vermouth, and herbal liqueur, and mole bitters. Pour into a rocks glass and serve.
12. Count Your BlessingsSource:Jeptha Creed
Ingredients:
2 ½ oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon
1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup (Made with Cinnamon, Cardamom, & Clove)
¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 ½ oz Cranberry Juice
1 oz Apple Brandy
Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices and freshly grated cinnamon. Enjoy!
13. EggnogSource:Gran Duque d’Alba/Williams & Humbert
Ingredients:
1 oz. Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum
1 oz. Gran Duque d’Alba Brandy
.5 oz. Williams & Humbert Dry Sack Sherry
1 oz. Milk
.5 oz. Cream
1 egg
Instructions:
Chill a punch cup/ Add all ingredients to your shaker. Add 2-3 solid cubes of ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until you can’t hear the ice anymore. Strain into your chilled cup Garnish with some freshly grated nutmeg.
14. Espresso Martini by SeedlipSource:Seedlip
Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Spice 94
2 oz Cold Brew Concentrate
0.5 oz Sugar Syrup
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Garnish: Three Coffee Beans
Preparation: Add Seedlip Spice 9, Cold Brew Concentrate, and sugar syrup into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
15. Fireside RyeSource:Redemption
2 parts Redemption Rye Whiskey
½ part Cantera Negra Café
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Stir ingredients in a mixing glass with ice until chilled and diluted. Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange or lemon peel.
16. Friendsgiving Rum PunchSource:Sailor Jerry
Ingredients:
3 Cups (24 oz.) Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
2 (12 oz.) Bottles Ginger Beer, cooled
⅓ Cup Honey
12 Whole Cloves
8 Cups Apple Cider, divided
4 Cups Cranberry Juice, chilled
Sliced Green Apples, Oranges, or Lemons for Garnish
Rosemary Sprig, for Garnish
Method:
Combine honey, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and 2 cups of cider in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring often, until honey is dissolved and mixture is fragrant with spices, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; cool and steep 15 minutes. Discard spices.
Combine spiced cider mixture, cranberry juice, spiced rum, ginger beer, and remaining 6 cups apple cider in a large punch bowl. Garnish with sliced citrus and apples. Serve over ice.
17. Happy Thursday’s Strawberry SpritzerSource:Happy Thursday's Strawberry Spritzer
Step 2: Top with 3 oz of Happy Thursday Strawberry
Step 3: Garnish with a strawberry on the rim!
18. Haku Yuzu MartiniSource:Haku
3/4 part Haku Japanese Craft Vodka
3/4 part yuzu juice
3/4 part Cointreau orange liqueur
3/4 part Lillet Blanc or Cocchi Americano aperitif wine
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, then strain into a chilled coupe glass.
19. Harvest Spice by Tequila Don JulioSource:Tequila Don Julio
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo
2 oz Apple Cider
0.25 oz Agave
0.25 oz Lemon Juice
Dash of Cinnamon Powder
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Dried Apple
Preparation: Add Tequila Don Julio Añejo, apple cider, agave, lemon juice and cinnamon powder to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with dried apple.
20. Hendrick’s Apple MuleSource:Hendrick’s
Ingredients:
2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
1 1⁄2 parts Apple Cider
1⁄2 part Lemon Juice
1 1⁄2 part Ginger Beer
Method:
Build all ingredients in a rocks glass over ice, stir well
Garnish with apple slices and mint
21. Hornitos Merry MargaritaSource:Hornitos
Hornitos Merry Margarita
(Make this drink how you would normally make your margaritas, which is shaken over ice — D.L. Chandler)
1 1⁄2 or 12 PARTS HORNITOS® PLATA OR REPOSADO
3⁄4 or 6 PARTS RASPBERRY LIQUOR
3⁄4 or 6 PARTS POMEGRANATE
1⁄2 or 5 PARTS LIME
22. Hudson Calvados Cask Rye Old FashionedSource:Hudson
Ingredients:
2 parts Hudson Calvados Cask Rye
Barspoon Maple Syrup
Barspoon Apple Butter
2 dashes Fee Brother’s Cardamom bitters
Grapefruit peel
Method:
Stir and strain ingredients over ice into rocks glass. Express and discard grapefruit peel. Garnish with a dried apple chip.
23. Irish CactusSource:Tequila Don Julio
(serves 2)
Ingredients:
4 oz Baileys Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur
2 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick
Preparation: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into two rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
24. Lagavulin to BlackcurrantSource:Lagavulin
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Lagavulin 16 Year Old
0.75 oz Crème de Cassis (Blackcurrant)
1 oz Lemon Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Glassware: Coupe glass
Garnish: Grated nutmeg
Preparation: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake for 8 to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish.
25. LeonorSource:Mezcal Amarás
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Mezcal Amarás Verde
0.5 oz Hibiscus Syrup
0.5 oz Ginger Syrup
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and lime wheel to add an elegant, holiday-inspired touch.
26. Malibu Bay PunchSource:Malibu
1 part Cranberry Juice
1 part Pineapple Juice
27. Maple Old FashionedSource:Four Roses
Ingredients:
2 oz Four Roses Small Batch
½ oz Maple Syrup
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
2 dashes Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters
Garnish: Orange Peel
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice. Stir for thirty seconds or until the cocktail is properly diluted and well-chilled. Strain over a rose ice. Express orange peel. Garnish.
28. New FashionSource:Blade & Bow
Ingredients:
1 oz Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
.5 oz elderflower liqueur
Splash of soda
2 orange slices
Cocktail cherry
Glassware: Rocks glass
Garnish: Orange slice and Brandied Cherry
Preparation: Add Blade and Bow and elderflower liqueur. Muddle one of the orange slices. Add ice, stir, and top with a splash of soda. Garnish with an orange slice and brandied cherry.
29. Peach “Coffeecake” Espresso MartiniSource:Juliette
1.5 oz Vodka
0.75 oz Juliette Liqueur
0.25 oz Coffee Liqueur
1.75 oz Fresh Espresso
0.25 oz Vanilla Syrup
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker tin, shake vigorously, and double strain into a coupe glass. Finish with a garnish of salt or cinnamon sugar to bring out the coffeecake essence.
30. PhiltersSource:PHILTERS
31. Piña Apple CiderSource:Buchanan’s
1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple
4 oz oz Apple Cider
1 hard dash Mole Bitters
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Cinnamon and Apple
Preparation: Add all ingredients to shaker tin, add ice and hard shake until properly chilled.
Serving option: (hot or cold). For hot: Add ingredients into an oversized coffee mug and microwave on medium high for 60 seconds. For cold: Add all ingredients to shaker tin, add ice and hard shake until properly chilled. Strain shaker into a highball glass with ice cubes.
32. Pumpkin Pie MargaritaSource:Codigo 1530
Ingredients:
2 parts Código 1530 Reposado Tequila
1 parts Pumpkin Purée
1 part Maple Syrup
0.5 parts Lemon Juice
Cinnamon stick and dried orange (garnish)
Method: Shaken and strained over ice. Garnish with Cinnamon stick and a dried Orange.
*Wet rim in maple syrup and dip in cinnamon sugar.
33. Sagamore Pear SourSource:Sagamore Spirits
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sagamore Spirit Signature Rye Whiskey
2 oz Pear Juice
.5 oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup*
One Fresh Pear
Lemon & Ground Cinnamon for garnish
Instructions:
Cut the pear into quarters and remove the core. Place ¼ into the shaker and muddle. Add Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey, pear juice, lemon juice, and cinnamon syrup. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel and ground cinnamon.
*Cinnamon Syrup: Mix one cup each of water and sugar with two cinnamon sticks in a small pot. Cook on medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved and reduce to a simmer for 10-minutes. Cool and store in the refrigerator. Yields 1 ½ cups.
34. Salted Jefferson’s Old FashionedSource:Jefferson's Bourbon
1 teaspoon sugar
3 dashes Angostura® bitters
2 parts Jefferson’s Ocean
2 teaspoons water
Pinch of sea salt
Orange peel for garnish
Method: To make a Salted Jefferson’s Bourbon Old fashioned, add sugar, bitters, salt, and ~2 teaspoons of water into a rocks glass and stir until the sugar and salt are mostly dissolved. Next, add the bourbon and gently stir to combine. Drop in a large ice cube, squeeze the orange peel over the drink and drop it into the glass as garnish. Enjoy!
35. Sevillian Orange Spiced Apple CiderSource:Bacardi
(Large Batch/Punch Style)
Ingredients:
750 ml Bottle BACARDI Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Rum
16 oz Unsweetened Chai Tea
12 oz Honey Syrup (combine equal parts honey to water)
8 oz Lemon Juice
750 ml Bottle Sparkling Apple Cider
Method: Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks and enjoy with loved ones!
36. Sparkling CristalinoSource:Milagro
Ingredients:
1 part Milagro Cristalino Añejo
5 parts Champagne
1⁄4 part Cointreau
Grapefruit peel to garnish
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a champagne flute to combine.
Garnish with grapefruit peel.
37. Speyside CobblerSource:Glenfiddich
Ingredients:
1.5 Parts Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Sherry Cask
1.5 Parts Amontillado sherry
0.5 Parts Simple Syrup
Method:
Add the ingredients plus 1 orange half-wheel to a shaker tin and shake with ice. Serve in a Collins style glass filled with crushed/pebble ice then garnish with the other half-wheel of the orange.
38. Sweater Weather MargaritaSource:Astral
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Astral Tequila Reposado
0.25 oz Cinnamon-Infused Orange Liqueur (Soak cinnamon sticks in orange liqueur for 4-6 hours)
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.25 oz Passion Fruit Syrup
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick
Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and enjoy.
39. Thanks GivenSource:Cointreau
0.5 oz Cointreau
1 tablespoon of Cranberry Sauce
1 oz of Dry Sparkling Wine
0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 lead of Fresh Sage Leaves
1 oz of Vodka
Directions:
Add all ingredients except sparkling wine to shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Fine strain into coupe glass. Finish with sparkling wine and garnish with sage leaf and orange wheel, if desired.
Optional: Rim glass with sage sugar. To make, grind sugar together with a few sage leaves in a small food processor or spice
40. The 456Source:Johnnie Walker
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label Squid Game Edition
.5 oz of Barley Tea Syrup
.5 oz Lemon Juice
Club Soda
Glassware: Collins
Garnish: Umbrella Dalgona Cookie
Preparation: Build ingredients minus club soda into an ice filled cocktail shaker. Shake and double strain into an ice filled Collins glass with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with an Umbrella Dalgona Cookie.
41. The Gardener & TonicSource:The Gardener Gin
1 1⁄2 parts of The Gardener Gin
3-4 1⁄2 parts premium tonic water
Orange zest
Rosemary sprig
Pour The Gardener Gin into a large wine glass with ice and top with premium tonic water. Garnish with a twisted zest of orange and a rosemary sprig.
42. The TiltSource:Old Parr
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Old Parr 12
.5 oz fresh lemon juice
.5 oz honey
4 dashes Oaxacan mole bitters
Orange peel garnish
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Garnish: Orange peel garnish
Preparation: Combine Old Parr 12, fresh lemon juice, honey and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express an orange peel and garnish resting horizontally on rim.
43. Trespresso MartiniSource:Tres Generaciones
1 part chilled espresso
.5 parts Coffee Liqueur (Mr. Black or Kahlua)
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, fill with ice and shake heartily. Strain into your favorite coupe with a fine mesh strainer. Garnish with 3 espresso beans
44. White Russian FloatSource:Cutwater
1 Cutwater White Russian Can
Ice Cream
Toppings of choice
Method:
Add ice cream to a glass. Pour Cutwater White Russian over the ice cream. Add toppings as desired for a festive twist.
45. Winter Garden SpritzSource:St-Germain
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz St-Germain
3/4 oz Grey Goose Essences White Peach & Rosemary
1 1/2 oz Sparkling Rose
2 oz Sparling Water
Grated Cinnamon
Method: Build over ice
Garnish: Rosemary and 3 peach slices