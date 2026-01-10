Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celeb Looks From The The Hollywood Reporter & Spotify Kick Off Golden Globes Event

1. Chaka Khan Source: Getty Chaka showed up looking like the rockstar she is in an all-black look layered with texture and attitude. The flowy outer layer paired with embellished pants brought drama without trying too hard. Big hair, bold makeup, and that unmistakable Chaka smile sealed the moment.

2. Skai Jackson Source: Getty Skai kept things sleek in a cream, one-shoulder mini with soft pleating and sculptural draping. The asymmetrical neckline gave the look edge while still feeling delicate.

3. Rachel Lindsay Source: Getty Rachel Lindsay wore an oversized gray double-breasted blazer styled as a mini dress, layered over a crisp white button-down and finished with a slim black tie. She completed the look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels, leaning fully into a tailored, menswear-inspired moment. The styling nodded to classic androgynous suiting while still feeling modern, polished, and red-carpet ready.

4. Quinta Brunson Source: Getty Quinta was all about animal print at the THR/Spotify party. She wore a sleek black and white snake skin dress with a high neck and a draped bottom. She styled the look with black heel and black wavy hair.

5. Garcelle Beauvais Source: Getty Garcelle went classic with a twist in a black-and-white mini dress finished with oversized floral appliqués. The tailored silhouette kept it sharp, while the florals added softness and movement. Hair was sleek and pulled back with a buss-down middle part.