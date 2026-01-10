Gallery: Golden Globes Red Carpet Moments That Still Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

1. Beyonce Knowles At The 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source: Getty Beyoncé wore a gold sequin halter gown with a deep plunge and a sleek, fitted silhouette that shimmered under the lights. Her honey-blonde hair was worn long and straight, paired with bronzed skin, nude lips, and soft glam makeup. The Bey Hive leader was glowing on the carpet – literally.

2. Regina Hall At The 2023 Golden Globes Source: Getty Regina Hall leaned into edge with a one-shoulder black leather gown styled with long opera gloves. She wore her hair in a sleek side-parted bob with soft glam makeup and a glossy finish. Sis was bold, funky, and fashionable! No notes, Regina!

3. Halle Berry At the 2019 Golden Globes Source: Getty Halle Berry has graced many carpets, but this look gave grown woman, sexy starlet, and fabulous fashionista all in one. The Catwoman star wore a burgundy sheer gown featuring layered textures and a thigh-high slit that brought instant drama. Her wispy up-do with bangs paired perfectly with warm eye makeup and a neutral lip.

4. Regina King At The 2019 Golden Globes Source: Getty Regina King stunned in a strapless metallic pink gown that hugged her figure and caught the light from every angle. Soft waves framed her face, finished with glossy lips and a subtle shimmer around the eyes. Regina was the moment this year.

5. Niecy Nash At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards Source: Getty Niecy Nash sparkled in a purple sequin gown featuring dramatic sleeves and a structured bodice. Shoulder-length waves, bold lashes, and a radiant smile completed the look. Niecy was the queen of the carpet in 2023!

6. Janelle Monae At The 2019 Golden Globes Source: Getty Janelle Monáe brought fashion-girl energy in a Chanel tweed look with metallic embellishments, a belted waist, and a coordinating hat. A sculpted up-do and sharp eyeliner finished the polished moment.

7. Viola Davis At The 2018 Golden Globes Source: Getty Viola Davis stepped out in a black velvet, floor-length gown with a clean neckline and a timeless shape. She completed the look with her natural afro, glowing skin, and understated makeup. We are here for such a gorgeous, yet natural care-free look.