Bey wasn’t kidding…we are the visuals, baby!

⁣

The megastar’s company, Parkwood Entertainment (film/production company, record label, and management firm), and AMC Entertainment have officially announced the “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” which is set to release directly to theatres nationwide on December 1, 2023. The movie is said to include live performance footage, exclusive behind the scenes content, and insight into the making of the album.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

AMC Entertainment shares increased by 1.5% during premarket trading on Monday morning after the company announced its AMC Theatres chain would distribute the concert film in the U.S, according to Forbes.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK BELOW FOR TRAILER

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

AMC theatre tickets are now available for presale purchase!

In true Beyhive fashion, fans took the internet to share their excitement for her next project. Scroll for “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” reactions!

Fans React to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Film Announcement [TRAILER] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com