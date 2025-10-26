Listen Live
Local

Community Names and Mourns Baby Found in Brookside Park

Published on October 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — People in Indianapolis came together Saturday to give a funeral and burial to an abandoned baby girl found dead in Brookside Park last month.

Unnamed for more than 50 days, she is now known as Baby Haven Grace Hope.

The ministry He Knows Your Name hosted the service at Washington Park East Cemetery. Ministry founder Linda Znachko claimed the baby to serve as her advocate and guardian in death, a mission the group has carried out for 61 babies since 2009.

It was an emotional day for those who fathered in the church, including Katelyne Sanchez, whose 12-year-old son discovered Haven near a creek on September 1.

Songs were sung to remember Haven’s life before she was buried, and people took turns tossing flowers onto her small casket.

Znachko said the somber day is a clear reminder of Indiana’s Safe Haven Law, which could have saved the baby’s life. Haven is the first baby found abandoned and dead in Indiana in over 10 years. Her name, Haven, is a call to the Safe Haven Law, and her middle and last names, Grace Hope, connect her to a baby found abandoned in 2014.

Znachko says that while the first baby inspired awareness for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Baby Haven’s legacy is about educating and providing resources for mothers in crisis.

Znachko continues her mission, with the community invited to attend the 25th Anniversary Safe Haven Law Celebration at the Indiana Statehouse on November 18.

Community Names and Mourns Baby Found in Brookside Park was originally published on wibc.com

1. Baby Haven

Baby Haven Source:He Knows Your Name

2. Carrying Haven’s Casket

Carrying Haven's Casket Source:He Knows Your Name

3. Burying Haven

Burying Haven Source:He Knows Your Name

4. Linda Znachko at Service

Linda Znachko at Service Source:He Knows Your Name
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sports

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close