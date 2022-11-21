WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of year again!

Black Friday

is upon us, and I’m sure your email is popping up with deals. Weeding through all the spam can be stressful, especially to find the best products that suit your fancy. And if you’re one of those people who get overwhelmed when it comes to shopping this time of the year, we’ve got a list that will make your shopping experience seamless.

In our opinion, Black Friday equals shopping for Black-owned businesses. What better day to contribute to our culture’s economy than on the year’s biggest shopping day? Whatever your needs are, a Black-owned business can provide them. These Black-owned businesses are full of goodies from love note decks to candles, beauty products, and wine.

So, if you need shopping guidance, are looking for new Black-owned businesses to patronize, or feel like making it rain on Black Friday, check out these 11 Black-owned businesses for your holiday shopping needs!

11 Black-Owned Businesses To Shop On Black Friday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com