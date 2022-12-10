American Journalist Grant Wahl Mysteriously Dies During World Cup Game, LeBron James Leads Sports World’s Tributes

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tragedy has struck the 2022 World Cup.

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer journalists in the United States, passed away while attending the games in Qatar.

According to ESPN, the 48-year-old was at the Argentina vs. Netherlands game early Saturday at Lusail Iconic Stadium when nearby American media said he fell back in his seat, prompting them to call for assistance. They said that emergency services quickly arrived to asses his condition but were later told that he had died.

The World Cup Committee released a statement briefly explaining his treatment and ongoing communication with the United States.

“He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

The 2022 World Cup marked his eighth time covering the historic event, and on Monday, he revealed how hard the event had been on his body and how he was forced to rest.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote on his Substack. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

LeBron James reacted to Wahl’s death on Twitter, writing, “You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl.”

See how the rest of the sports world is reacting below:

