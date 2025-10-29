2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Halloween 2025 is just getting started, but some fans are already saying Niecy Nash won. The actress, comedian, and all-around baddie dropped new photos that have the internet talking. As we start our countdown to the costume-forward holiday, Niecy has already set the standard – in style and attitude.

Niecy Nash As Claressa Shields – The 2025 Halloween Knockout We Didn’t See Coming

Niecy came through swinging this Halloween. Literally.

Channeling world champion boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, she nailed one of the athlete’s most viral moments: the glamorous Detroit weigh-in that had social media buzzing. Claressa’s look ate and gave major main character energy.

In Niecy’s Halloween dump, she flexed her flawless curves in a one-shoulder gray Gucci monogram bikini set, showing off her sculpted arms and a waist that had everyone saying, “what waist?” The look was spot-on – from the platinum-blonde, sleek wig to the diamond “T-Rex” necklace and crystal Gucci slides.

And let’s not forget the coat. A plush natural fur draped effortlessly over her shoulders, adding that Niecy-level glam we’ve come to expect. She topped it off with iced-out grills, flirty smirks, and flawless makeup that would make even the glam squad at Claws jealous.

Her wife, Jessica Betts, matched her energy perfectly — stepping in as rapper Papoose, Claressa’s real-life man. Jessica kept it cool in a black tee, dark jeans, designer chains, and a Yankees fitted. In the carousel pics, she held championship belts like a true heavyweight.

Together, they looked every bit the power couple and were definitely giving Claressa and Papoose.

Niecy’s no stranger to Halloween greatness. From Jessica Rabbit to Coming to America’s royal glam, and even her Rihanna-inspired moment, she always shows up and shows out. This year she’s giving bawdy, confidence, and culture.

Shall we call it her look undefeated?

2025 Halloween: Celebrity Costumes That Ate

And we’re just getting started. With Ciara, Beyoncé, Teyana Taylor, and Megan Thee Stallion,just to name a few, known to shut down Halloween, we already know our timelines are about to eat.

Keep scrolling to see the looks we’ve already spotted from Taraji P. Henson and Love Island USA’s Olandria Carthen as we celebrate another year of spooky, stylish magic.

1. ‘They Not Like Us’: Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Continue To Shut Down Halloween Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts did it again — and this time, they brought Super Bowl energy. The couple recreated Kendrick Lamar’s viral halftime moment with Serena Williams. And, of course, it was spot-on. Jessica embodied KL in a blue and red leather varsity jacket, bell-bottom jeans, and black gloves, while Niecy stunned as in a royal blue pleated mini skirt, matching jacket, and high-top sneakers. Her pose gave us tennis star and C-walk. When this couple say, “They not like us,” they mean it. 2. Janelle Monae Made A Playful Classic Her Modern Day Halloween Muse – & Is Fine Only Janelle could make Dr. Seuss this fine. The rapper went all out as The Cat in the Hat, serving camp, comedy, and couture. Her costume was the moment: a custom black-and-white fur bodysuit, oversized red bowtie, and that signature tall striped hat. She posed like she knew she ate — standing on a retro TV with a mint-green phone in hand, channeling a vintage aesthetic that made the look even more iconic. 3. Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson Taraji P. Henson jumped into the Halloween spirit early with a playful nod to Janet Jackson. She revived a cultural classic — the unforgettable For Colored Girls movie scene where Janet famously asked her man if he was gay, and “doing the bending.” To capture the moment, Taraji went all in. Her makeup was flawless, her smoky eyes popped, and her short, sleek haircut perfectly mirrored Janet’s iconic look. Taking the look to the next level, her contour was sculpted to perfection, giving her those signature Janet cheekbones. Fans instantly recognized reference and are loving the video rendition. 4. Olandria Carthen Brings It On While promoting a low-calorie sports drink, Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen reminded us that Halloween is also about having fun. She posed alongside her man Nick, dressed as the cutest cheerleader – and we’re obsessed.vThe two served full-on couple goals, posing in locker rooms, classrooms, and gym hallways that gave total high-school nostalgia. While the campaign is clearly a brand ad, it still gave Bring It On energy – and we mean the Clovers era, led by Gabrielle Union herself. Olandria’s green, orange, and yellow cheerleading outfit was a dead ringer for the iconic Clover uniforms, and she brought that same confident, spirited energy to every pose. 5. Keke Palmer As Snoop Dogg — Straight Outta Halloween Leave it to Keke Palmer to flip the Halloween game on its head. The multi-hyphenate star transformed into Snoop Dogg complete with a video and visuals. Tt’s giving Gin and Juice meets that girl. Dressed in a black velour tracksuit, white tee, and layered chains, Keke fully embodied the rap icon — right down to the braids, goatee, and laid-back Cali attitude. Even her darling son, Leo, made a cameo as Lil’ Bow Wow in the video.