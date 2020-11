17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

The Undefeated’s Aux Cord Chronicles are back with another playlist! This time the theme is election season. Journalist Justin Tinsley understands that we are all a nervous wreck as each vote is being counted. Below are songs to help you keep calm and look towards a brighter future. This playlist includes records from artists such as Nina Simone, Lil Baby, Marvin Gaye, plus more! “It captures the historical voyage of angst, aggression, and hope that we’ve always had once we step into the voting booth” Tinsley wrote to describe the vibes of the songs over the years featured in this list. Listen to the full playlist on your music streaming service.

