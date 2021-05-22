HomeCelebrity News

10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game

Posted May 22, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty


Naomi Campbell is a living legend. The supermodel, actress, and philanthropist turns 51 today (5/22). When you envision black excellence, Naomi’s style and grace makes her a great fit for the title. She has been an inspiration to black and brown girls across the globe. Her strength empowers others to stand up for themselves, stay true to who they are, and keep going, no matter what the spectators may say.

Naomi’s career began in 1978, when she first appeared in Bob Marley’s music video for, “Is This Love.” She was just 7 years old. By the age of 15, she landed on the cover of British Elle. Naomi’s career took off in a way that was rare for women of color during that time. Still, she was one of the highest paid, most marketable models of her generation.

Since the 80’s, she’s had countless struts down the runway, she’s been on the cover of just about every magazine known to man, and she’s held a few notable acting gigs. She’s now allowed her fans to get a closer look at her life behind the scenes with her YouTube channel. Earlier this week, Naomi announced that she has become a first-time mother at the age of 50.

Let’s be real, Naomi has contributed so much to women of color. It is an honor to recognize her for her 51st solar return. Here are 10 times she killed the fashion game.

10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. NAOMI CAMPBELL WALKS THE YVES SAINT-LAURENT SHOW, 1987

NAOMI CAMPBELL WALKS THE YVES SAINT-LAURENT SHOW, 1987 Source:Getty

A young Naomi Campbell graced the runway of the Yves Saint-Laurent show back in 1987.

2. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT HER 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY, 1990

NAOMI CAMPBELL AT HER 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY, 1990 Source:Getty

Naomi gave us classic beauty vibes at her 20th birthday party, 30 years ago.

3. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MODE PRET-A-PORTER, 1995

NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MODE PRET-A-PORTER, 1995 Source:Getty

This is why she’s the best! Naomi Campbell struck an effortless pose on the runway of the Mode Pret-a-Porter show in 1995.

4. 27th Annual Fifi Awards, 2000

27th Annual Fifi Awards, 2000 Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell hit the red carpet of the 27th Annual Fifi Awards clad in a black, sheer dress.

5. FASHION FOR RELIEF CHARITY EVENT, 2005

FASHION FOR RELIEF CHARITY EVENT, 2005 Source:Getty

Gagging! Naomi Campbell looked like the ultimate black barbie doll at the Fashion for Relief charity event in 2005.

6. NAOMI CAMPBELL PROMO SHOT OF THE FACE SEASON 2, 2010

NAOMI CAMPBELL PROMO SHOT OF THE FACE SEASON 2, 2010 Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell looked amazing in the promo shots of the modeling competition show, “The Face.”

7. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MET GALA, 2014

NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MET GALA, 2014 Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell looked angelic on the red carpet of the 2014 Met Gala.

8. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2016

NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell looked amazing at the 2016 Fashion Awards.

9. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2018

NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell was a complete vision at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2018.

10. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020

NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

50, where? Naomi Campbell showed us why she’s the best to ever do it in this white Stephanie Rolland dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 2 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 5 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 7 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 21 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 22 hours ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 23 hours ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close