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Police: Child Accidentally Shot Themselves in New Palestine

The New Palestine Police Department said a 5-year-old is in "fair" condition after accidentally shooting themselves in the abdomen Friday.

Published on July 24, 2026
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NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A 5-year-old child in New Palestine was hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves.

In a post to Facebook on Friday, the New Palestine Police Department said officers were sent to the 2400 block of Carlota Drive just after noon on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a child with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Medical aid was rendered to the child until the Sugar Creek Fire Department got there.

The child was then taken to Riley Hospital in “fair” condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

Police: Child Accidentally Shot Themselves in New Palestine was originally published on wibc.com

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