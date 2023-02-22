WTLC & Patron Tequila at Community Spirits for a New Edition Suite Ticket Giveaway!

- Date/time: February 25th, 3:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: Community Spirits
- Address: 6105 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46226
Patron Tequila, Proudly Authentically Mexican Tequila, is giving away SUITE TICKETS!
Come out THIS Saturday from 3-5pm at Community Spirits located at 38th & Arlington for your chance to win Suite Tickets for the upcoming New Edition concert!
