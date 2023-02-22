On Air

WTLC & Patron Tequila at Community Spirits for a New Edition Suite Ticket Giveaway!

New Edition Ticket Giveaway
  • Date/time: February 25th, 3:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Community Spirits
  • Address: 6105 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46226
Patron Tequila, Proudly Authentically Mexican Tequila, is giving away SUITE TICKETS!

Come out THIS Saturday from 3-5pm at Community Spirits located at 38th & Arlington for your chance to win Suite Tickets for the upcoming New Edition concert! 

 

