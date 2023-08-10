WTLC & Eskenazi talk Back2School Mental Health

The school year is fast approaching, and kids of all ages often have mixed feelings about the end of summer. Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center and Radio One have tips for parents, kids, youth and young adults on managing mental health and well-being as school begins. The best thing parents can do is to work together as a family unit and prep, prep, prep for the upcoming year. Get the whole family involved. The first step to calming anxiety about the coming year is to get the whole family involved in prepping and planning. Parents, caregivers and students of all ages can work together in age-appropriate ways to create feelings of responsibility and ownership over the coming year.

Check out these tips for each age group:

Elementary school (kindergarten to 5th grade): Help elementary students with the transition back to school by starting the prep work early. Talk with your student about what to expect in the coming year, what your schedule will look like and start practicing for the new routine. A few weeks before summer ends, do some trial runs of the school-day morning routine — practice getting up on time, getting dressed for the day, packing lunches and making the commute to school. If available, take a tour of the school and meet your student’s teacher together. Additionally, giving your student age-appropriate control over decisions about their day (such as outfit, lunch or after-school activities) can smooth the transition from summer’s freedom to school’s more rigid routine.

🌟 Middle school (6th to 8th grade):

Just like the elementary school tips, prep your student a few weeks before school begins and practice your routine. At this age, it’s also a good idea to have conversations with your student about social dynamics and friendships as they navigate their pre-teen and early teenage years. Providing your student with space to be vulnerable about their feelings and fostering open communication can help your middle-schooler navigate tricky developmental changes and increased workload/expectations.

🌟 High school (9th to 12th grade):

Supporting your high schooler may look like modeling effective time management skills, holding space for ever-changing social lives and understanding that increased workloads may lead to increased stress and anxiety. Helping your high schooler identify key support people and resources can ease some pressure. Additionally, remind your high schooler that, while extracurriculars can be great ways to strengthen friendships and build skills, they should be mindful of burnout caused by overextending themselves.

If you or your student are struggling with the back-to-school transition, or simply looking for support in other areas of life – contact the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center where all clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality and respect. If you or a loved one needs help, get the help you need and remember you are not alone.

For more information call 317-880-8491 or visit https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/mental-health