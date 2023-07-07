Win All White Affair Floor Tickets For This Weekend!

- Date/time: July 14th, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Gatsby's Pub And Grill
- Address: 6335 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278
WTLC and Coors Light have teamed up to give away All White Affair floor tickets this weekend!
Join us on the west side at Gatsby’s Pub & Grille at 9PM this Friday for your chance to win!
