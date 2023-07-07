Listen Live
Win All White Affair Floor Tickets For This Weekend!

Join us on the west side at Gatsby's Pub & Grille at 9PM this Friday for your chance to win!
  • Date/time: July 14th, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Gatsby's Pub And Grill
  • Address: 6335 Intech Commons Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278
WTLC and Coors Light have teamed up to give away All White Affair floor tickets this weekend!

