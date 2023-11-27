- Date/time: Feb 4, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fasten your seat belts, comedy enthusiasts, because 2024 is about to get uproarious! BMN Entertainment is thrilled to unveil the most awaited comedy spectacle of the year – the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour.” Comprising an unmissable lineup of comedic maestros, this tour promises evenings filled with side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments.
“We Them One’s Comedy Tour” – 2024’s ultimate laughter showcase – comes to Gainbridge Fieldghouse on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024
