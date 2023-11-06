Wanda Sykes At Clowes Memorial Hall

Wanda Sykes returns to the road with her Please & Thank You tour coming to Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall on May 16, 2024!

Sykes is nominated for two 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards for her latest Netflix Special Wanda Sykes; I’m and Entertainer – “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special” and “Outstanding Writing for aVariety, Music or Comedy Special.”

“I’ve been doing dates sporadically throughout the years, but this time I’m doing a legit tour, and I’m very excited about it” said Sykes