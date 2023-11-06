Listen Live
Back To Events

Wanda Sykes At Clowes Memorial Hall

Add to Calendar
WANDA SYKES AT CLOWES MEMORIAL HALL MAY 16 2024
  • Date/time: May 16, 7:30pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Wanda Sykes returns to the road with her Please & Thank You tour coming to Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall on May 16, 2024!

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

Sykes is nominated for two 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards for her latest Netflix Special Wanda Sykes; I’m and Entertainer – “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special” and “Outstanding Writing for aVariety, Music or Comedy Special.”

“I’ve been doing dates sporadically throughout the years, but this time I’m doing a legit tour, and I’m very excited about it” said Sykes

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close