WalMart – Plainfield is HIRING!

WalMart - Plainfield
  Date/time: November 15th to December 9th
Are you a dynamic leader looking to build a future

with one of the largest e-commerce employers in the world?

Walmart is looking for dynamic leaders for its ecommerce facility in Plainfield, IN!

Walmart offers a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package that begins on day 1 and Free College Tuition!

Walmart E-Commerce Center is hiring for its Weekend Shifts! Starting Pay is up to $28.20 per hour.

Walmart offers flexible schedules, medical, dental and Vision after 89 days of employment! This weekend opportunity also includes free college education!

WalMart - Plainfield

