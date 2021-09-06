Back To Events

Faces of Lupus Fashion Show

  • Date/time: September 25th, 2:00pm to 5:30pm
  • Venue: Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center
  • Address: 2820 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, 46208
The Faces of Lupus Fashion show is our Chapter’s newest fundraising event featuring 30 beautiful and handsome models, all of whom have lupus or care for someone who does. Amazing vendors, photo opportunities, raffle prizes, a delicious buffet lunch, and a fashion show you’ll never forget. Dress up and have as much fun as our models!

Net proceeds benefit our Chapter’s Patient Access to Healthcare (PATH) program, providing emergency assistance to Hoosiers who are battling lupus.

