Four races. Three days. The stars of NASCAR and INDYCAR return for “Brickyard Weekend” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Friday, August 11, kick off the Brickyard Weekend on the road course with two practice sessions and qualifications for the Gallagher Grand Prix… plus see IndyCar’s next generation compete during the INDY NXT race presented by Firestone.

Saturday, August 12 has NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Xfinity Series share the thrilling 14-turn, two-and-a-half-mile IMS road course. It’s more single-day action at the Racing Capital of the World than you can get anywhere else!

Then Sunday the 13th, don’t miss the drama and excitement of the NASCAR Cup Series with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard!… a year ago, a tricky Turn 1 and overtime restarts were no match for Tyler Reddick. What’s it going to take to Kiss the Bricks this year?

Power. Speed. Precision. And family-friendly – Kids 15 and under get in free!

Tickets at IMS.com.