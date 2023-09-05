Uptown: Motown Remixed at The Palladium

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Phone: 3178433800
- Address: 1 Carter Green, Carmel, IN, 46032
- Web: https://thecenterpresents.org/about/venues/the-palladium/?gclid=CjwKCAjwo9unBhBTEiwAipC113y8leSHOP_Q2TxK-DDsUMpY6gTq3AoFgg9aHJaRrQkMxQt0NjqGvBoCrmwQAvD_BwE
From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul, Uptown is a group that combines the smooth stylings of classic R&B with the fresh hits of today – the perfect mix of Bruno Mars-caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor that will have any crowd on its feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, Uptown exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy.
-
HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]