Uptown: Motown Remixed at The Palladium

Uptown: Motown Remixed at The Palladium
From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul, Uptown is a group that combines the smooth stylings of classic R&B with the fresh hits of today – the perfect mix of Bruno Mars-caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor that will have any crowd on its feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, Uptown exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy.

