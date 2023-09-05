Uptown: Motown Remixed at The Palladium

From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul, Uptown is a group that combines the smooth stylings of classic R&B with the fresh hits of today – the perfect mix of Bruno Mars-caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor that will have any crowd on its feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, Uptown exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy.