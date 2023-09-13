Truth and Swords Tour

- Date/time: Nov 11, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: The Vogue Theatre
- Address: 6259 N College Ave, Indinanapolis, IN, 46220
- Web: https://thevogue.com/events/gza-november-11-2023#buy
|GZA and The Phunky Nomads and Fishbone Live in Concert on Saturday, November 11th at the Vogue in Broad Ripple with Special Guest Beau Young Prince. Get your tickets here!
